Teenagers arrested after robbing man of cellphone

Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a man of his cellphone.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the teenagers, aged 16 and 18, were detained after they allegedly robbed a 32-year-old man of his cellphone while he was standing at the corner of Rensburg and Stanford roads.

According to Naidu, at about 1pm on Tuesday, the two teenagers approached the man, pointed a firearm at him and demanded his cellphone before they ran off.

The victim managed to flag down patrolling anti-gang unit members and reported the matter to them.

“The members took the complainant with them and went looking for the suspects,” Naidu said.

The suspects were spotted at the bottom of Stanford Road near an open field and as soon as they spotted the police vehicle they started running, Naidu said.

One of the teenagers was allegedly seen tossing a firearm in the bushes.

Both suspects were arrested and a revolver, with the serial number filed off, was recovered.

They were detained on charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of prohibited firearm, Naidu said.

They are expected to appear in court soon.