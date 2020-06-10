Supermarket staff refuse to work over Covid-19 fears
A handful of Waterfront SUPERSPAR workers refused to work on Tuesday as they claimed two workers had tested positive for Covid-19 and alleged the store was not deep-cleaned.
However, Eastern Cape operations executive Grant Klinkradt said the Humerail store was deep-cleaned on June 8.
The workers, who asked to not be named, claimed that the store had not been deep-cleaned, and that the store was cleaned by them with soap and water.
One worker said: “We saw on the work social media page this morning that there was a second person that tested positive with the Covid-19, we asked to not work in order for the shop to be cleaned.
“They didn’t tell us which departments these people are in, we asked for the shop to be closed for it to be deep-cleaned. Our manager said those who want to work can work and those who don’t can leave.”
The workers produced a screenshot of the Waterfront SUPERSPAR social media post which stated that previous deep-cleaning had been done.
The post further added that despite all the additional measures taken on June 8, the store received results that a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
The SPAR statement said relevant protocols were immediately followed and the wellbeing of customers and staff remained paramount.
Klinkradt said they were not sure where the incorrect information had been obtained from as it was not based on verifiable facts.
“A deep-clean was conducted on June 8 on the affected back of house area. [And] will be done again this evening for the entire premises as an extra precaution.
“We have the certificates confirming this, only two positive tests have been confirmed, the people that they were in contact with have been identified and placed in quarantine with the intention to limit any spread of the infection.”
Klinkradt said SPAR screened all staff every day in the interests of safety for both staff and the public.
“SPAR cannot take away anyone’s job, if they have a justified fear and do not want to work for that reason, the regulations are clear that they should in those circumstance be permitted to stay at home with no fear of losing their jobs.
“In compliance with these rules we confirm no-one has lost their jobs at the store and there are no pending disciplinary against any staff,” Klinkradt said.