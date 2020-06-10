Supermarket staff refuse to work over Covid-19 fears

A handful of Waterfront SUPERSPAR workers refused to work on Tuesday as they claimed two workers had tested positive for Covid-19 and alleged the store was not deep-cleaned.

However, Eastern Cape operations executive Grant Klinkradt said the Humerail store was deep-cleaned on June 8.

The workers, who asked to not be named, claimed that the store had not been deep-cleaned, and that the store was cleaned by them with soap and water.

One worker said: “We saw on the work social media page this morning that there was a second person that tested positive with the Covid-19, we asked to not work in order for the shop to be cleaned.

“They didn’t tell us which departments these people are in, we asked for the shop to be closed for it to be deep-cleaned. Our manager said those who want to work can work and those who don’t can leave.”

The workers produced a screenshot of the Waterfront SUPERSPAR social media post which stated that previous deep-cleaning had been done.

The post further added that despite all the additional measures taken on June 8, the store received results that a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The SPAR statement said relevant protocols were immediately followed and the wellbeing of customers and staff remained paramount.