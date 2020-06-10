Stay of execution for 72,000 sheep

Some 72,000 sheep have been granted a stay of execution after Kuwaiti livestock company Al Mawashi and East London-based Page Farming Trust were interdicted on Tuesday from exporting by ship any live animals from SA to the Middle East or across the equator.



The interim interdict sought in the high court in Makhanda by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) will remain in place until mid-July, when the organisation will bring an urgent application to put a permanent stop to the exportation of live animals by sea — a practice it says is shockingly cruel and inhumane...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.