Police ask for help to identify skull found in bushes

Port Elizabeth police are appealing to the community for assistance after the skull of an unidentified man was discovered in bushes in Kiewiet Street, Cotswold.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mount Road detectives were alerted to the skull while attending to a housebreaking complaint in Arends Street on June 3 at 6.12pm.

According to Janse van Rensburg, while police officers were attending to the complaint, community members called them to Kiewiet Street where the skull had been discovered.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation, Janse van Rensburg said.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Robin Meyers on 060-333-9161.