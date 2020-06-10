Metro working to increase water supply from Nooitgedacht

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is working hard to maximise its extraction from the Nooitgedacht water treatment works and should be able to raise it by up to 40 megalitres in the next month, metro water and sanitation director Barry Martin said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a site visit, Martin said the pending increase linked to the Grassridge temporary water treatment facility would help the metro prevail for another year despite the continuing drought, by which time the long-running phase three project at Nooitgedacht would be complete, increasing and securing water security.

Addressing acting mayor Tsunono Buyeye, infrastructure and engineering political boss Andile Lungisa and media at Grassridge, Martin said the facility was presently treating 30Ml of water piped through the high level line from Nooitgedacht.

“We’ve been steadily streamlining the system and within three weeks time we will be in a position to raise that volume to 60-70Ml.

“This is significant because it means we will then be able to increase our overall extraction through the Nooitgedacht system.

“At present we’re extracting 170Ml and once Grassridge is functioning optimally we will be able to extract at least 200Ml.”