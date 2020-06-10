Lab service vows to reduce testing backlog, currently at over 63,000

South Africa is currently facing a Covid-19 testing backlog of 63,224 samples - a situation caused by suppliers not being able to source the required amount of of testing kits.

This is what the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) told parliament's health oversight committee on Wednesday, adding that as of June 8 it had conducted 492,704 kits.

The backlog as of Wednesday stands at 63,244 unprocessed specimens, broken down by province as follows:

23,044 in Gauteng;

19,431 in the Eastern Cape;

17,042 in KwaZulu-Natal; and

3,727 in the Western Cape.

Unprocessed specimens are those that are older than three days from the date of registration at the laboratory. A reasonable time to clear a sample through the laboratory, if all reagents (test kits) and resources are available, is 48 to 72 hours, according to a presentation tabled before the committees.