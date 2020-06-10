Judgment reserved: the battle of wills in court over tobacco ban

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) argued before the full bench of the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday why it wants regulations prohibiting the sale of tobacco products under level 4 and 3 of the lockdown declared invalid.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also had an opportunity, through her advocate Marumo Moerane, to explain why the government was persisting with the ban.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the bench headed by Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo reserved judgment on Wednesday afternoon.

In its arguments presented by Arnold Subel, Fita said the government's temporary ban on the sale of cigarettes was designed to stop people from smoking - an act of cruelty designed to beat people into submission.