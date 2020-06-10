'I've had time to reflect': Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is back at work

Communications, telecommunications and postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has resumed her duties after being placed on special leave for violating the lockdown regulations.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was put on two months' special leave with one month's salary docked by President Cyril Ramaphosa for violating the regulations in April.

She was later charged with contravention of regulation 11 B of the Disaster Management Act.

In a heartfelt letter to her staff on Tuesday, she said that she had used the time to reflect on her journey and navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The past two months have given me a time to reflect not only on my personal journey but also on the exciting work that still lies ahead of us. We have a special responsibility as a department, given the rapid adoption of ICT and other digital technologies as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak,” she said.

Spokesperson Mish Molakeng confirmed that Ndabeni-Abrahams had resumed work on Tuesday.