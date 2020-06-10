Humewood police station closed for decontamination

The Humewood police station is closed for decontamination as it is believed a police official has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Herald was notified by an anonymous source that the Humewood police station had been closed due to a positive Covid-19 case.

Outside the building there was a sign indicating the station is closed for decontamination. The public could lodge complaints at the Ski boat club opposite the Boardwalk casino complex or call 10111, the sign said.

When a reporter arrived at the station, police officers were standing outside and unable to enter the premises as a result.

Questions regarding the situation have been sent to the provincial police spokesperson for official comment.