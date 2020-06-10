Humewood police official tests positive for Covid-19

The Humewood Police Station was closed for decontamination on Wednesday after a police official tested positive for Covid-19.

When The Herald arrived at the station after receiving a tip-off that it had shut its doors to the public, police officers were standing outside, unable to enter the premises.

Outside the building, there was a sign indicating that the station was closed for decontamination.

Members of the public were advised to lodge their complaints at the ski boat club opposite the Boardwalk casino complex, or to call 10111.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a member attached to station’s community service centre had been tested for Covid-19 and that her results had come back positive.

“Today her results showed she was positive, the member is now in self-isolation.

“A total of 10 members will be going for testing and the community service centre is closed as of today.

“Arrangements have been made for the community service centre to be decontaminated.

“The 10 members are also in self-isolation [and] service delivery is not hampered in any way.”

Naidoo said there was sufficient manpower to assist until the affected members returned to work.

The station commander, Brigadier Bentley, may be contacted on 082-779-7250 and Vispol head Colonel Franks on 082-303-0098.