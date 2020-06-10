News

Herman Mashaba welcomes former JMPD chief David Tembe to The People’s Dialogue — ‘we do things differently’

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 10 June 2020
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he will recruit the best minds to join his political party.
Herman Mashaba, founder of The People's Dialogue and former mayor of Johannesburg, has recruited former Johannesburg metro police department chief David Tembe to his party.

Mashaba made the announcement on Tuesday.

“He joins the team as we work to design a blueprint to make SA a safer place for law-abiding citizens, and a place where criminals live in fear.”

He added that SA's criminal justice system is being collapsed by politicians who either ignore the advice of experts or deny them leadership opportunities because “they are not willing to compromise their values. We do things differently,” said Mashaba.

Many supported Tembe's appointment. Here's a glimpse into some of the responses on Twitter:

