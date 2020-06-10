Eastern Cape man killed for a box of matches

An Eastern Cape man was fatally stabbed during an argument over a box of matches on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni said a 41-year-old suspect was arrested by Centane police after he allegedly killed the 25-year-old victim.

“It is alleged that the 25-year-old man and his friend went to the house of the suspect on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 at about 01:00 at Mcothama Village,” Tonjeni said.

“Both men woke up the suspect and requested tobacco. The suspect gave them his tobacco and they left. The suspect later discovered that the 25-year-old man also took his box of matches. The suspect woke up and went to the home of the victim where he demanded his box of matches.”

According to Tonjeni, an argument arose and the suspect drew his knife. He said the deceased was stabbed in his upper body and died at the scene.

“The murder was reported to Centane Police and they visited the crime scene. The suspect handed over himself to the police at the scene.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court for a case of murder on Thursday.