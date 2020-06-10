Collins Khosa: ‘We saw soldiers assaulting him,’ say new witnesses in Ipid report

Neighbours of the Khosa family said they had seen soldiers assaulting Collins Khosa and his brother-in-law at their Alexandra home as new details of the assault emerge.

This is contained in a report on an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) into the death of Khosa.

Ipid has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against five Johannesburg metro police officers involved in the incident. The directorate also recommended that two SAPS officers undergo disciplinary processes for contravention of the police's disciplinary regulations.

Khosa, 40, died on April 10, after an altercation with soldiers and police.

Khosa's life partner, Nomsa Montsha, stated in an affidavit previously that she was at home with him and two others when soldiers arrived, accusing them of violating the lockdown regulations. Montsha said Khosa was taken outside the property, where soldiers poured beer over his head, slammed him against a cement wall, and kicked, slapped and punched him. He died a few hours later.

Ipid investigators conducted interviews with witnesses including Montsha, four additional witnesses, five JMPD officers and three police officers.