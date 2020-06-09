WATCH | East Cape premier wants alcohol ban to be reimposed as street bash video goes viral

Large crowds of unruly teenagers drinking in public in Nelson Mandela Bay have caused a big headache for police — with stun grenades necessary to break up a party at the weekend.

After two weekends of decadent partying in New Brighton and Zwide — in defiance of the coronavirus lockdown regulations — police and community members met on Monday to try to find a solution to the problem.

The meeting took place at Embizweni Square in New Brighton, where a huge street party was held on Saturday night.

Videos showing the partying youngsters — some whom police say were as young as 15 — have gone viral.

The videos emerged as the Eastern Cape coronavirus command council said it wanted the national government to reinstate the ban on the sale of alcohol in the province.

In the videos, more than 100 youngsters can be seen drinking, dancing, hugging and kissing at the square. None of the revellers are wearing face masks.

Police said when they tried to break up the party, the teenagers retaliated, pelting police vehicles with stones.

New Brighton police station commander Colonel Vuyisiwe Tembani said public order policing units were then called in and the partygoers were dispersed with teargas and stun grenades.

Police also dispersed a crowd of people at an impromptu street bash in Zwide.