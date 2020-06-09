Two Durban high schools close after teachers test positive for Covid-19

Two Durban high schools were forced to close on Tuesday after a teacher at each school tested positive for Covid-19.

Matric pupils at Clairwood Secondary and Apollo Secondary, both situated south of Durban, were cautioned to remain at home one day after school resumed on Monday.

In a letter addressed to parents, Apollo Secondary School governing body chairperson R Hirchan said an educator, who had not reported to school on Tuesday, had tested positive for Covid-19.