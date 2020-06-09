Think carefully before tackling home-schooling, says NMU prof

Though schools reopened on Monday for grades 7 and 12 pupils, many parents are reluctant to send their children back to class as Covid-19 infections continue to increase.

Basic education minister Angie Motshega reiterated at the weekend that home-schooling was a viable option for parents to consider because of the pandemic.

Nelson Mandela University education professor Nokhanyo Mdzanga, who has home-schooled her autistic 14-year-old son for three years, advised parents to first consider a few factors.

“Parents need to start by asking themselves the reason they want to home-school,” Mdzanga said.

She said parents needed to differentiate between traditional home-schooling, which is often a one-size-fits-all approach and independent learning, which aims to teach children basic life skills.

The latter, which Mdzanga uses for her son, often works better for special needs children whose learning abilities differ from those of children in conventional schools.

“The first step for parents who want to pursue home-schooling based on the school curriculum is to follow the home education policy of the department of basic education, follow the processes involved and comply with regulations.”