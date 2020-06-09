Supermarket staff refuse to work over Covid-19 fears

A handful of Waterfront SUPERSPAR workers refused to work today as they claimed that two of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 and the store had not been subsequently deep-cleaned.

The workers, who asked not to be named, claimed they were the only people that cleaned the shop with soap and water, adding that they were told by the owner that if they did not work they were free to leave.

Among the workers were two pregnant employees who said they refused to work as they did not want to risk their lives and those of their loved ones.

The owner declined to comment and asked if The Herald reporter had seen the social media post where they said they had followed all the necessary protocols after discovering an employee had tested positive.

The owner referred the reporter to their national office, but they had not yet responded to questions at the time of publication.