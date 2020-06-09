Scopa to summon SA Express liquidators and BRPs after no-show

Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has resolved to summons the liquidators and business rescue practitioners (BRPs) of SA Express after they snubbed their meeting on Tuesday.

The liquidators and BRPs were due to brief MPs on the provisional liquidation processes of SA Express, which started in April, but they were a no-show during a virtual Scopa meeting.

Their failure to appear before parliament coincided with a decision by the high court on Tuesday to grant an application to extend the provisional liquidation of the airline by another three months.

The high court granted the extension after it was asked by the provisional liquidators of SA Express to delay the final closure of the state-owned airline by three months to buy them more time to investigate its affairs and finalise a possible rescue plan.

MPs were not impressed with their failure to appear before parliament, saying they displayed “an allergy” to parliamentary oversight while they were raking in millions of rand in fees while SA Express employees remained in limbo and without salaries.