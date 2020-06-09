Save the Covid sermons for Sunday school, teachers told

As matrics and Grade 7s returned to school on Monday, teachers were under strict instructions not to make Covid-19 about God or religion.



Those tempted to emulate hellfire-and-brimstone clergymen by using phrases such as “punishment from God” or “curse” during discussions on Covid-19 in class have been strongly discouraged from using such language...

