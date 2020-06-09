Save the Covid sermons for Sunday school, teachers told
As matrics and Grade 7s returned to school on Monday, teachers were under strict instructions not to make Covid-19 about God or religion.
Those tempted to emulate hellfire-and-brimstone clergymen by using phrases such as “punishment from God” or “curse” during discussions on Covid-19 in class have been strongly discouraged from using such language...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.