Neighbourhood watches can return to streets

Community policing forums and neighbourhood watches can now operate again under level 3 of the national lockdown — something the DA says will go a long way in fighting crime.

Deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant-General SF Masemola issued a letter on Friday outlining the conditions under which safety patrollers may operate.

These are in accordance with lockdown level 3 regulations.

These include:

Community safety patrollers must be in possession of a valid permit at all times which must be issued by the forum to which they are attached; and

If CPF or neighbourhood watch members are operating without a permit, they must be sent home immediately.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, DA MPL Bobby Stevenson said getting patrollers back on the streets would assist with quelling “liquor lawlessness and boozy street parties”.

“SAPS alone cannot deal with this and we are witnessing the absence of community leadership.

“Having the neighbourhood watch and the community safety patrollers back on the streets will greatly assist in reducing the crime rate and creating an environment of safety and security.

“Given the shortage of manpower that SAPS now has in the Eastern Cape, these additional resources must be seen as a force multiplier, which is desperately needed in the fight against crime.”

Stevenson said between April 1 and April 17, there were 1,294 contact crimes and 1,675 property crimes reported in the province.

“The current relaxation of lockdown restrictions is also expected to see a correlating increase in crime as freedom of movement increases.

“More boots on the ground will assist in fighting crime in the Eastern Cape.”

A query relating to the impact community policing forums had on crime prevention, sent to communications officers at the SAPS provincial police headquarters, was unanswered by the time of going to print.