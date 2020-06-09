EFF joins Black Lives Matter protests

The EFF in the Eastern Cape joined their colleagues from across the country in protesting against systemic racism under the #BlackLivesMatter banner.

EFF provincial chair Yazini Tetyana joined Nelson Mandela Bay regional chair Amandlangawethu Madaka in a march that started at Njoli Square and ended at the Kwazakhele police station.

Later, the group gathered outside the Uitenhage Town Hall where they observed an eight minute and 46 second silent protest in memory of George Floyd, who died in police custody in the US in May.

Floyd died on May 25 and a video showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck went viral, resulting in outrage across the world.

“We are marching in solidarity with all black people who have been brutalised by police,” Tetyana said.

“Some have been injured, others seriously so.

“We’re in the metro today [Monday] to demonstrate our anger against the system.

“We’re not just talking about George Floyd but victims of the Marikana massacre, the 1976 generation and Steve Biko.”

Tetyana said people might ask themselves why the EFF was marching in solidarity with an American.

He said just because people were not seeing police brutality in their immediate surroundings it did not mean it was not happening in SA.

“Just now, during the lockdown, you had members of the police and the national defence force, who killed our brother Collins Khosa.

“This is the brutality we are talking about,” he said.