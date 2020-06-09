Consultants net millions from SAA business rescue

SAA's business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana have earned just over R36m since their appointment six months ago to provide a business rescue strategy for the ailing national airline.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan revealed this in a written reply to a parliamentary question from the EFF's deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Monday.

This emerged on the same day that the practitioners requested yet another extension — their fifth — to publish their rescue plan. The plan was due on Monday, but the business rescue practitioners asked creditors for a further extension on the basis of a request by two of the biggest trade unions at the company.

Creditors granted them the extension to publish their final plan on June 15.

Gordhan's reply revealed that, as at May 26, Matuson & Associates had been paid R22.2m, while Dongwana's Adamantem had been paid just over R14m.

Gordhan said the business rescue practitioners have been paid in accordance with the hours worked and the rate set down for business rescue practitioners.

He said they did not benefit from the Development Bank of Southern Africa equity bridge loan facility to SAA, other than payment in the normal course of the business rescue process based on hours spent on the transaction and set down rate for that practitioner.