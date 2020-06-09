Canada’s calling but Kini Bay’s cool

He should be in Arctic Canada right now but somehow he has landed up in Kini Bay.

No-one is quite sure how he got here, but bird enthusiasts from near and far have flocked to see him in his home away from home on the rocky shore of the southwest side of Port Elizabeth.

The lone white-rumped sandpiper was spotted at the weekend by Kini Bay resident Kirkwood West, who posted the news on the birding grapevine.

Twitchers from around the Eastern Cape and the country sprang into action and have since converged in the Bay.

But Nelson Mandela Bay birder Barry Kurten got down there first and said the bird was strangely tame.