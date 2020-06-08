News

‘Why our school can’t reopen’

By Devon Koen and Tremaine van Aardt - 08 June 2020

Broken windows, missing roof sheets and toilets that are no longer functional have prompted a community in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas to bar Greenville Primary from reopening on Monday

The Bethelsdorp school is one of a few in the northern areas and Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships that are grappling with severe infrastructure problems and thus not ready to receive grade 7 and 12 pupils...

