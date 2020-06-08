Tavern owners count their losses

While wholesale retailers made a killing in the first week of liquor sales open again with people buying in bulk, for business owners in the townships it was a tough one.

Shebeens, restaurants and taverns around Soweto have blamed the limited time of operation, saying it has had a huge impact on their businesses.

Dumile Badela of Just Badela, a restaurant on Vilakazi Street, Orlando West, said business was bad.

Badela said the government should give retailers different days to operate to those of restaurants and shebeens.

"We did not make money at all [last week]. Perhaps, because this is a new thing [of buying and it was the first week. The government should have reserved Monday to Thursday liquor sales to big retails, and for liquor traders in the townships to open Friday to Sunday.

"Township residents do not have time to go to Makro during the week, but come weekend, they have time and can get their booze in their neighborhood.

"What they have done they have given Makro, Tops and Pick n Pay more business than people like us in the townships. They [government] just empowered white businesses," Badela said.

Malome Sebaka, 42, who has a tavern in Klipspruit, said it would take a long time for him to recover from the two months of business inactivity.