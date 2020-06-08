Social distancing & masks: Mzansi on schools reopening
On Monday, schools reopened more than two months after President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections.
The government's plan is to allow pupils to return in a phased approach in a continuing effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Pupils from grades 7 and 12 as well as some “smaller schools” of not more than 125 pupils were the first to return. Other grades will return in batches from July 6 and the last phase will be on August 3.
On Sunday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said 95% of schools were ready to reopen.
“We can now say with confidence that about 95% of our schools have been ably provided with the Covid-19 related imperatives. The sector, with the assistance of our partners, will strive to deal with the remaining 5% to ensure that the unfettered rights to health, safety and basic education for all SA children are protected,” Motshekga said.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to the first day.
Grade 12 pupils at Durban High School undergoing santising and temperature checks as they enter school this morning. They are given the option of walking through a sanitising tunnel. @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/7EzR4IlaCq— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) June 8, 2020
#COVID19 || Measures taken by Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso, ready for #schoolreopening pic.twitter.com/jVa6IVLYq6— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) June 8, 2020
You shout for the 2020 school calendar to be cancelled.. Question is, will your kids & Siblings agree to repeat their current Grades?? Let's apply Logic over emotions #schoolreopening pic.twitter.com/Rqjx5xoijY— 0F£NT$€ (@MoscurryLeshawn) June 7, 2020
Angie Motshekga said no visitors allowed at schools. It’s going to be hectic for researchers to be honest. I guess data collection will be done next year.#schoolreopening— Top Runner(umngani KaBolt) (@Ikhaya_Xavier) June 8, 2020
When can grade 11 go to school, I'm so jealous of the grade 12s #schoolreopening pic.twitter.com/z2K6PTUrIa— BMP_Alkebulan (@BAlkebulan) June 8, 2020
I've never been more scared for pupils, especially here in the Eastern Cape, the Primary School in the ghetto has only one tap, before the pandemic kids stood in queue to drink from it. Are there more taps? We won't know coz public not allowed in schools 🚩🚩🚩🚩 #schoolreopening— lil lesbian (@LeeWhyte02) June 8, 2020
Schools are reopening today. I am sending my colleagues so much strength as you navigate this uncertain time. Teachers and school leaders are the heroes we need. #schoolreopening #AngieMotshega— Carla Watson (@sayswatson1) June 8, 2020
Just got back from my son Lesedi's school (gr7), no PPE for students, parents not allowed inside the school n temp scanner not working... So much for being ready! #schoolreopening— Lesego Rakgole (@lesego_rakgole) June 8, 2020