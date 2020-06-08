Schools slash teacher salaries to ‘try claw our way through’

Teachers at some private schools had their salaries cut by between 20% to 50% after cash-strapped parents failed to pay fees last month.



While schools charging up to R25,000 a year have been the hardest hit, some of those in the R70,00-R120,0000 fee bracket have also recorded “a significant drop” in fee income...

