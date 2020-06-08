Schools slash teacher salaries to ‘try claw our way through’
Teachers at some private schools had their salaries cut by between 20% to 50% after cash-strapped parents failed to pay fees last month.
While schools charging up to R25,000 a year have been the hardest hit, some of those in the R70,00-R120,0000 fee bracket have also recorded “a significant drop” in fee income...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.