Pupil from Pretoria private school tests positive for Covid-19

“Curro assures that the safety of their learners and staff remains their utmost priority and that all procedures regarding deep-cleaning and the sanitising of classrooms are currently being undertaken,” said the private school group.

“Urgent consultation has commenced with the department of health and the school awaits the department’s further advice on measures to be adopted.

“Consequently, some learners and staff members of the school will be going into quarantine, with immediate effect, in terms of legislation and Curro’s standard operating procedures for the protection of its learners and staff.

“Parents and guardians will be kept up to date with developments via regular communication platforms.”