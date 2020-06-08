'No calls' tabled to reinstate alcohol ban: Presidency

There have not been any calls to reinstate the ban on alcohol sales, the presidency said on Monday afternoon.

This comes as a number of voicenotes were circulating on Monday claiming that the government was going to reinstate the ban on alcohol sales this week.

The ban on sales was lifted under level 3 of the lockdown, but they are only allowed from Monday to Thursday.

“No such calls have been tabled before the National Coronavirus Command Council at this point," said presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko in response to questions on Monday.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali was quoted by The Citizen as saying that government had not taken a decision to reverse the ban.

Cogta, through minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is responsible for gazetting the Disaster Management Act regulations.

In one of the circulating voicenotes, a man, who did not identify himself, claimed his “captain" - an apparent reference to a police officer, but even this was not detailed - was a member of the national command council and confirmed that the ban would be put back in place.