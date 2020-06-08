News

IPTS fraud trial delayed

By Kathryn Kimberley - 08 June 2020

The fraud and money laundering trial involving former Eastern Province Rugby boss, Cheeky Watson, and his four co-accused has been postponed to August.

Watson, former assistant director in the metro’s finance department Nadia Gerwel, businesswoman Andrea Wessels, taxi boss Mandisi Mkasa and ex-Access Facilities and Leisure Management’s Stephen Pretorius are accused of siphoning about R12m from the beleaguered Integrated Transport System (IPTS)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Back to school: Can the school year in South Africa be saved?
The Role of the Media to help Reignite the Economy and Society in South Africa

Most Read

X