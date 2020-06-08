IPTS fraud trial delayed

The fraud and money laundering trial involving former Eastern Province Rugby boss, Cheeky Watson, and his four co-accused has been postponed to August.



Watson, former assistant director in the metro’s finance department Nadia Gerwel, businesswoman Andrea Wessels, taxi boss Mandisi Mkasa and ex-Access Facilities and Leisure Management’s Stephen Pretorius are accused of siphoning about R12m from the beleaguered Integrated Transport System (IPTS)...

