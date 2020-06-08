Gauteng residents urged not to fear quarantine facilities nearby

Gauteng's health department on Monday moved to allay fears of citizens living near quarantine sites that they are not at risk of being infected with Covid-19.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the department had noted concerns raised by community members where quarantine sites were based.

“We wish to reiterate that the Covid-19 virus is not airborne and is spread mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, in the same way influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread,” she said.

The majority of those who tested positive for the virus had come into close physical contact with people who were already infected, she added.

Quarantine sites are community-based facilities meant to accommodate people who are not ill but have come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.