Fikile Mbalula's joke about travelling to the DRC doesn't go down well with Mzansi
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has not lost his sense humour, even during the stress caused by the lockdown.
On Sunday, he managed to ruffle the feathers of some South Africans who criticised him for his "trip" to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Mbalula posted a picture wearing a mask and gloves in what appears to be a private jet, leading many to believe he travelled during the pandemic.
Landed safely thank you for your support and prayers. pic.twitter.com/bdarqLZwsh— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 7, 2020
Tweeps wouldn't hear any of it:
Whilst we suffer from COVID economic calamity our elected wannabe celebrities politicians are flying around in gold plated private jets funded by yours truly SA taxpayer... pic.twitter.com/8C0lZBjAzk— Zoleka (@Zoleka_Skhawa) June 7, 2020
In a luxury private Jet dzengi... you look like you're not from a poor country— kalushi (@africaunite___) June 7, 2020
Y’all should travel with Economy . Not Business class. Let’s save— Zip Chiloane (@Chiloane) June 7, 2020
As it turned out, the pictures were taken on Saturday during an inspection at Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.
The minister assured the public that he was not in violation of any lockdown regulations, despite his joke going wrong.
Here are some of the responses:
It must be nice to play with people’s emotions like that, when there’s a serious crisis and wena as the minister of transport you have time to tweet for likes! Ayise’mbi lent’oyenzayo! pic.twitter.com/pk0ebaokMd— Nomathamsanqa 🇿🇦 (@Thami_Bokaba) June 7, 2020
I was ready to say...busy wasting taxpayers money. pic.twitter.com/1zghinfC88— Vusumuzi Mazibuko (@sylvesterv) June 7, 2020