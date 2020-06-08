News

Fikile Mbalula's joke about travelling to the DRC doesn't go down well with Mzansi

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 08 June 2020
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was criticised by some South Africans about his "trip" out of of the country during lockdown.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has not lost his sense humour, even during the stress caused by the lockdown.

On Sunday, he managed to ruffle the feathers of some South Africans who criticised him for his "trip" to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

Mbalula posted a picture wearing a mask and gloves in what appears to be a private jet, leading many to believe he travelled during the pandemic. 

Tweeps wouldn't hear any of it:

As it turned out,  the pictures were taken on Saturday during an inspection at Lanseria International Airport in Gauteng.

The minister assured the public that he was not in violation of any lockdown regulations, despite his joke going wrong.

Here are some of the responses: 

