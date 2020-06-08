Driver sought over Greenbushes hit-and-run accident

Kabega Park police are urgently appealing to the community to assist in trying to trace witnesses and the driver of a blue Toyota Corolla who fled an accident scene in Greenbushes on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it was alleged that at about 5.30pm, Anole Speelman, 35, and a friend were walking in Mission Road when the blue Toyota came speeding past them and collided into Speelman.

“The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Speelman died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the driver to contact SAPS Kabega Park detectives on 041-397-6802 or 041-397-6867.