News

Driver sought over Greenbushes hit-and-run accident

By Devon Koen - 08 June 2020
Kabega Park police are appealing to anyone with information about a hit-and-run accident in which 35-year-old Anole Speelman was killed on Sunday afternoon in Mission Road, Greenbushes, to contact them
PUBLIC APPEAL: Kabega Park police are appealing to anyone with information about a hit-and-run accident in which 35-year-old Anole Speelman was killed on Sunday afternoon in Mission Road, Greenbushes, to contact them
Image: FILE

Kabega Park police are urgently appealing to the community to assist in trying to trace witnesses and the driver of a blue Toyota Corolla who fled an accident scene in Greenbushes on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it was alleged that at about 5.30pm,  Anole Speelman, 35, and a friend were walking in Mission Road when the blue Toyota came speeding past them and collided into Speelman.

“The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Speelman died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the driver to contact SAPS Kabega Park detectives on 041-397-6802 or 041-397-6867.

Latest Videos

Back to school: Can the school year in South Africa be saved?
The Role of the Media to help Reignite the Economy and Society in South Africa

Most Read

X