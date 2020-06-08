‘Careful’ US sailors thought they were safer in SA. They were wrong
Six weeks ago, American sailor Patrick Childress joked that he was much better off in locked-down SA than his native country, which has the most infections Covid-19.
But Childress is now on a ventilator in Groote Schuur Hospital’s intensive care unit after falling ill with the respiratory illness on his 40ft yacht at a Cape Town marina...
