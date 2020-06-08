Artists invited to submit work for virtual arts festival

The National Arts Festival’s annual Makhanda take-over normally includes the transformation of dozens of spaces in the city into temporary art galleries.

This year, it will all happen digitally with visitors able to view the work from the comfort of their own homes.

Using a variety of technologies, the curated programme includes 2020 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Art, Blessing Ngobeni; Pitika Ntuli’s solo exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source), which features works sculpted in bone; and Phumulani Ntuli’s Frequencies of a Birthmark_Episode 1, a Creative Digital Arts exhibition that explores clan name lineage and histories in a virtual reality architectural walk-through.

The exciting and eclectic collection of online works from SA and the world will be available to view and explore during the festival between June 25 and July 5.

Virtual National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton said submissions for artists’ work was now open and would close on 15 June.

Work will be pre-moderated to ensure that images comply with universal guidelines for online presentation.

“The idea is to provide a showcase platform to enable visual artists to exhibit their work and for festival viewers to experience a user-friendly virtual exhibition,” Newton said.

“We hope that audiences that may not traditionally visit art exhibitions during the live Festival, will, this year, find time to browse through these virtual galleries.”