'Unwise' to open churches just yet, says SA Catholic Bishops Conference

Many Catholic churches across SA did not open their doors on Sunday, with the parent body, the SA Catholic Bishops Conference, saying it was “unwise to do so”.

The organisation's spokesperson, Archbishop William Slattery, said it had told bishops in its 26 dioceses across the country they should not open their church doors yet.

Slattery said the elderly and sick would be required to stay at home even after it was deemed safe to resume gatherings.

Following this instruction, Archbishop Stephen Brislin of Cape Town has already told parishioners that they should not congregate for mass this Sunday.