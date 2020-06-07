Two suspected poaching incidents along Marine Drive

Members of the Port Elizabeth K9 unit confronted several suspects who were allegedly poaching perlemoen and other marine resources in the area of Flat Rock alongside Marine Drive, Humewood, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at about 10.45am police officers were busy patrolling in Marine Drive when they received information that three suspects were allegedly engaged in perlemoen poaching.

“The members identified the three suspects that were still in the water and on arrival they found a 40-year-old man with a plastic bag containing seven live periwinkles, 61 sandworms, 15 units of undersized abalone and one octopus,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The 40-year-old was arrested on charges of contravening the Marine Living Resources Act while the other two were issued a fine for engaging and collecting of sandworms for fishing without a permit.

The 40-year-old is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

And in an unrelated incident at about 7.30pm, police officers patrolling in Marine Drive noticed a blue Polo Classic parked in the bushes opposite the Humewood Golf Club.

While the officers were approaching the vehicle, it sped off and a high-speed chase ensued, Janse van Rensburg said.

“As they approached the Summerstrand residential area the passenger in the vehicle threw a plastic bag out of the window,” Janse van Rensburg said.

She said the officers stopped next to the bag and found that it contained perlemoen.

“The suspects fled and later the members counted 269 units of abalone in the bag,” Janse van Rensburg said.