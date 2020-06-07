Schools '94% ready', Motshekga tells unions ahead of schools reopening

However, some schools will remain closed because they lack water and proper sanitation.

TimesLIVE was informed by reliable sources that a presentation by Rand Water at Saturday's meeting, which lasted more than four hours, indicated that water tanks were not delivered to the OR Tambo, Amatole and Alfred Nzo districts in the Eastern Cape.

According to a source who attended the meeting, Rand Water was short of 191 water tanks.

“A lot of work has to be done in 201 schools in KwaZulu-Natal on water and some work also has to be done in Mpumalanga on water supply.”

The presentation also highlighted problems with water supply in one or two areas of the Free State.

The SANDF has been used to transport water tanks to some schools in Limpopo.

The meeting was also informed that the Eastern Cape and Limpopo required “a lot of mobile toilets as some areas still don't have ablution facilities”.

This will be provided by basic education and the provinces.

Teachers in Limpopo's Mopani district, who were told not to report to school, will also have to be trained and orientated, the meeting heard.

According to the source, all the presentations pointed to “areas that still need a little bit of work”. ​National Education Collaboration Trust CEO Godwin Khosa, who heads the consortium tasked with monitoring the delivery of Covid-19 essentials to schools, also delivered a report.

Speaking after Saturday's meeting, Basil Manuel, CEO of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, said: “I believe the system is at a point where it could open notwithstanding the fact that we are still unhappy about certain boxes not being ticked such as water supply and learner overcrowding.

“We have concerns about psychosocial services and also the curriculum that is not speaking to the amount of time left. There has to be a serious readjustment of the curriculum.”