Sarah Baartman municipality adopts new budget

The Sarah Baartman District municipality has adopted an overall operating budget of R164.2m and a capital budget of R5.1m.

It hosted its first virtual council meeting and passed its 2020/2021 budget on Friday.

In a statement, municipal spokesperson Natasha Peterson said mayor Khunjuzwa Kekana also tabled the third review of the municipality’s five-year integrated development plan (IDP).

During the meeting, Kekana spoke about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the municipality and its communities.

“We will strive for economic recovery, job creation and sustainability to ensure that our district manages to come to terms with a new ‘normality’ as soon as possible, and that the district mitigates the impact of Covid-19 on our key sectors such as tourism, local economic development and agriculture,” Kekana said.

The municipality’s 30 councillors attended the meeting in different locations by logging in virtually.

The mayor reiterated the municipality’s commitment to the district development model which calls for all spheres of government to work together as one to ensure cohesion in service delivery.

Kekana said the municipality also remained committed to developing its local municipalities through providing the necessary support and assistance.