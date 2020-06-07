Sanitiser everywhere, but some taxi passengers just don't follow the rules

Meanwhile, Western Cape transport authorities have been inundated with calls from frantic commuters reporting taxi drivers carrying more passengers than the stipulated 70% during the lockdown.

Some passengers have been complaining about the drivers not wearing masks and failing to provide passengers with sanitiser. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited the Nyanga taxi rank on Thursday morning after receiving a slew of complaints from passengers.

He said his department gave commuters a telephone number to report transgressions when the lockdown started — and it has been ringing off the hook.

“We need to emphasise that even under level 3 (of the lockdown), taxis must still load 70% of passengers, e-hailing vehicles must load 50% of passengers and buses must load 50% of passengers,” said Madikizela.

“What we are suspecting as the transport department is that people load the required number of passengers and then along the way they stop and load other people. That is why we have been giving out these pamphlets with this number so that people can send us an SMS and report those who are not complying,” he said.

Most passengers take taxis from the Nyanga taxi rank to different parts of the city for work. Yvonne Ndlela waited 30 minutes in Delft to catch a taxi to the Bellville taxi rank. She confirmed Madikizela’s suspicion.

“The driver loaded nine people at the rank and then filled up the taxi along the way,” Ndlela said.

“The taxi was full when we got here. At least the driver gave us sanitiser, and everyone wore a mask.

“Things were different when we were at level 5, the drivers’ behaviour started to change when we got to level 4. I worry about my health every day but I have to take a taxi to work, I have no choice.”

But Nkululeko Ndaba had a pleasant experience. “I did not go to the Nyanga taxi rank. The taxi picked me up on the main road, I think I stood there for about four minutes. The driver adhered to the required 70% load. Passengers wore masks and we were offered sanitiser.”