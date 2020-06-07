Protest until justice is served for George Floyd, say Concerned Africans

The Concerned Africans Forum (CAF) says protests and activism must continue until justice is served in the wake of the brutal death of US citizen George Floyd.

Floyd was murdered on May 25. A video showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck went viral, resulting in outrage across the world.

“As CAF, we thus pledge solidarity with all those who are engaged in a struggle for justice and peace in the US and across the globe; and we encourage and support their civic activism until justice prevails.

“We also express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd and hail his martyr’s death which, among others recently, has served to ignite the flames of outrage at persistent racial victimisation and police violence,” said the forum.

The forum's contributors include several political heavyweights, and its members include: Mongane Wally Serote, Anthoni Van Niekerk, Max Boqwana, Barney Pityana, Garth le Pere, Siyabulela Gebe, Oscar van Heerden, Sheila Sisulu, John Tesha, David Monyae, Essop Pahad, Richard Smith and Aziz Pahad.