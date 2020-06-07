Nurse tests positive for Covid-19 at NMB employee wellness centre

The centre was now undergoing decontamination and deep cleansing, the municipality said.

According to a statement i on Sunday morning, those who had been in direct contact with the nurse had been advised to inform their immediate supervisors, be tested and stay in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

The remainder of the staff who had visited the centre were advised to monitor themselves closely for symptoms and seek medical help should they suspect that they might have contracted the virus.

The municipality has pleaded for calm during this time.