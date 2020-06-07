News

Nurse tests positive for Covid-19 at NMB employee wellness centre

By Herald Reporter - 07 June 2020
The Nelson Mandela Bay Employee Wellness Centre is undergoing decontamination and deep cleansing after a nurse there tested positive for Covid-19
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s Employee Wellness Centre has been closed until further notice after one of their employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The centre was now undergoing decontamination and deep cleansing,  the municipality said.

According to a statement i on Sunday morning, those who had been in direct contact with the nurse had been advised to inform their immediate supervisors, be tested and stay in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

The remainder of the staff who had visited the centre were advised to monitor themselves closely for symptoms and seek medical help should they suspect that they might have contracted the virus.

The municipality has pleaded for calm during this time.

