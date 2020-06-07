No singing as Grace Bible Church holds first service since start of lockdown

It is one hour before the beginning of the service at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto and almost all the congregants have arrived.

The church will hold its very first service to be attended by people since the beginning of the national lockdown in March.

Only leaders are attending the proceedings on Sunday. All those who attended had to register online and answer several questions about their health. These are part of the requirement which has been set out by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs for church to comply to.

At the entrance, there was still screening that was done. All people were subjected to temperature testing and were sanitized.