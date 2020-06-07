Limpopo councillor nabbed for threatening to kill people

A 38-year-old Thulamela local municipality councillor was arrested at the weekend after allegedly threatening to kill two people.

The man was charged with intimidation after the pair opened a case and alleged that the threat was made in video clips, according to Limpopo police.

“The suspect is one of the MMCs [of the Thohoyandou-based municipality] who were on Sunday May 31 2020 reshuffled during a council sitting and, after this process, he allegedly sent an intimidatory video clip to the two complainants,” said police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said police received information that the man was in Polokwane, and they swiftly followed up. The suspect was apprehended at his house on Saturday.

Acting police provincial commissioner, Maj-Gen Jan Petrus Scheepers, commended the police for their swift response and said the arrest would be exemplary to perpetrators of similar offences.

“The arrest of the suspect will send a strong message to everyone that the police in this province will promptly act against anyone who threatens to kill any person for whatever reason,” said Scheepers.

The man was expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday.