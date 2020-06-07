Cyclist robbed of mountain bike worth R150,000

Port Elizabeth police are appealing to second-hand dealers and the broader community to assist in finding a mountain bike valued at R150,000 following an attack on a cyclist at the weekend.

The 46-year-old cyclist was allegedly robbed of his bicycle during the early hours of Saturday morning while cycling in Victoria Drive, Walmer, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

The incident took place at about 6.10am. The cyclist was travelling in the direction of Marine Drive, Schoenmakerskop, when he noticed two men jogging in his direction.

“As he passed the two men, they pushed him from his bike,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The cyclist was robbed of his red and black Specialized S Works mountain bike, a Garmin watch, bicycle headlight and a pair of cleated mountain bike riding shoes, she said.

After the attack, the cyclist walked to the Walmer police station and reported the incident.

He sustained minor injuries to his arms.

Anyone with information is requested to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Melody Oranje on 082-441-8505 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or report to their nearest police station.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous, Janse van Rensburg said.