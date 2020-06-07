COMMENT | George Floyd's death a 'stark reminder of the lived reality of black people'

The brutal murder of George Floyd is a stark reminder of the lived reality of black people since slavery and colonial conquest.

As George Floyd took his last breath, the world should not have been oblivious to and should, therefore, have noticed the blinding light of racism, the blinding light of white privilege being sucked into the black hole of despair and the indignity endured by black men and women in the US and the world.

His death and the global wave of protests against it shine a light on the mendacity of those who deny the existence of racism and are uncomfortable when it is called out for what it is. The knee that took his life is the same knee of white supremacy and global colonialities that has been on the neck of black existence and the conscience of humanity for centuries.

It is the same knee that has robbed black people of their birthright, their God-given dignity and their lives.

This cowardly act, whose roots are the belief in the ontological and epistemological inferiority of those who are not white, slavery, racial hatred and socio-economic injustice must ignite in all of us the resolve to stand up and wage a relentless war on racism, social injustice and inequality.

This brutal murder is a callous spit on Libertas, the Roman goddess, in whose image the colossal Statue of Liberty was modelled. His death stands in stark contrast to the promise of liberty by America's own founding fathers. It gives life in the 21st century to the original sin of slavery, desecrates the grave and memory of Martin Luther King Jr and is an insult to the entire civil rights movement.