Award-winning cartoonist reflects on influential career

Doodling in his schoolbooks during his formative years in Graaff-Reinet has paid off for The Herald and Weekend Post editorial cartoonist Mark Wiggett and led to a career that he loves and remains passionate about.

As The Herald celebrates its 175 years, Wiggett reflected on his career at the papers and how he got his start with political cartoons.

“I had always wanted to do political cartoons. In 2007, I sent my portfolio to then-editor of The Herald Jeremy McCabe, who asked me to join The Herald and Weekend Post as their editorial cartoonist,” Wiggett said.

Since then Wiggett, 69, has won numerous awards for his work.

“I’ve won four Vodacom Journalist Awards for The Herald and Weekend Post representing the Eastern Cape and I also received a commendation in the Mondi Shanduka Newspaper Awards.”

Wiggett, who lives in Knysna, went to Union High School and it was there he discovered his love for art.

“I started drawing cartoons in my schoolbooks, much to the detriment of my studies. I did manage to matriculate though,” he said.

“I loved comics and it was a natural progression from there on.”

Wiggett went on to do fine art at PE Technikon (now Nelson Mandela University).

“After that, I lived and worked in Johannesburg as a freelance cartoonist for 25 years.”

Wiggett is passionate about what he does and takes his role as a satirical cartoonist seriously.

“Our role is to poke fun at all politicians when they step out of line. If you decide to become a politician you are fair game. Criticise them within reason, but also give credit when it’s due.

“Pieter Dirk Uys said that the politicians do all his work for him. From a cartoonist’s point of view it was a sad day when Zuma left.

“He was a gift to all cartoonists.”

Wiggett also admires fellow cartoonist Zapiro for his work.

“Not only is he very talented, but he’s also very brave.”

Zapiro was sued by then-president Jacob Zuma for his cartoons.

“We need to defend freedom of expression. Censorship is a very dangerous game because once it starts it’s not long before we start the proverbial slippery slope,” he said.

Wiggett is also excited about the talent that is coming out of SA and wants to be a part of helping the next generation get its voice heard.

“This country has many very talented cartoonists.

“Keep on drawing. Practise, practise, practise.

“Don’t worry about copying other peoples’ cartoons and styles. We all started that way.

“Eventually you’ll develop your own style, which will come naturally.

“If you want more advice, you’re welcome to contact me through The Herald.”

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stifled Wiggett’s creativity as there is always something going on in SA but he does stay away from religious topics.

“It doesn’t accomplish anything,” he says.

Though Wiggett has always worked from home, he is making the most of his time during lockdown.

“It’s given us time to appreciate the simple things in life that we normally take for granted.”

So, while life has slowed down somewhat, Wiggett is busy watching, and drawing.