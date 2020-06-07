Avoid making decisions that are foolish says Grace Bible Church's Sono

Presiding bishop of Grace Bible Church Mosa Sono has delivered his first face-to-face sermon which urged the nation to focus as it is going through the storm.

Grace Bible Church opened its doors for the first time during the lockdown with just 50 leaders attending the service in Pimville, Soweto.

The service was conducted in unique fashion without any singing, collection of offering and people were sitting 1.5m from each other, all wearing face masks.

Sono told the leaders that the world is experiencing a story which required everyone to do things differently in order to reach the other side.

“We’ve gone over 60 plus days of a storm. The whole world is experiencing the storm called Covid-19. This storm does not care where you live in the world. It does not care about your status in society, it has come and it is blowing society around,” he said.

Referencing from the journey that Apostle Paul took while being a prisoner in a ship in the book of Acts, Sono said people should think they are having hard times because they have done something wrong.

“The people we read about experienced a storm even while they were obeying the instructions of the master…It is important for us to understand that that we are in a storm does not imply that we are out of the will of God, nor does it mean that God is against us,” Sono said.