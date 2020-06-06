WATCH LIVE | Isolated patients maintain high spirits through music

Nelson Mandela Development Agency spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi, confirmed the video was taken by one of the patients at the stadium.

He said the video prompted council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to organise and lead a service on Sunday.

"They’ll [screened patients] be watching from the spectator seats looking at the two big screens

"Two reverends will run the hour long service from a venue in the stadium for the patients and anyone else interested via Facebook Live," he said.

Bangazi said as of Friday there were 150 beds occupied at the hospital, some of which are occupied by those seen in the video.

Suits at the stadium were converted into isolation accommodation – adhering to regulations.

"There are 48 hospitality suits which hold 3 patients per suit with sufficient spacing and separation cubicles.