WATCH LIVE | Isolated patients maintain high spirits through music
Patients quarantined at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium opted to pass the time and maintain high spirits while in isolation by conducting an impromptu church service earlier this week.
The patients dressed in gowns gathered -while maintaining social distancing- at the Bay's largest field hospital overflow area where they found strength by turning to gospel music.
Nelson Mandela Development Agency spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi, confirmed the video was taken by one of the patients at the stadium.
He said the video prompted council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to organise and lead a service on Sunday.
"They’ll [screened patients] be watching from the spectator seats looking at the two big screens
"Two reverends will run the hour long service from a venue in the stadium for the patients and anyone else interested via Facebook Live," he said.
Bangazi said as of Friday there were 150 beds occupied at the hospital, some of which are occupied by those seen in the video.
Suits at the stadium were converted into isolation accommodation – adhering to regulations.
"There are 48 hospitality suits which hold 3 patients per suit with sufficient spacing and separation cubicles.
Patients quarantined at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium opted to pass the time and maintain high spirits while in isolation by conducting an impromptu church service earlier this week. @NMB_Stadium pic.twitter.com/sSXktFKNZb— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 6, 2020
"Once suites are full, the overflow are allocated the beds lined up on mezzanine floors within the social distancing guidelines, allowing for nursing staff on duty to be able to work safely," he said.
Installation of movable showers were installed on Levels four and five at the stadium.
"The stadium has ample bathrooms per floor. In addition, private portable shower facilities have been installed on both floors-16 units of 4 per unit- have been reserved and are installed as the demand grows," Bangazi said.
Bangazi said while in quarantine, patients are provided three meals a day.
"Those who have tested positive are isolated from those awaiting results (traced contacts of positive cases). Men and women are separated.”