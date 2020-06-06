Unicorn Cafe and Salon announces closure

As the national lockdown continues to take its toll on small businesses, the Unicorn Cafe and Salon has also been suffering and today announced that it was forced to shut its doors.

Owner Shan White confirmed on Saturday that an earlier post on their Facebook page advising patrons of the establishments closure was true.

White said it was heartbreaking to have to close their doors at both their Acres and Walmer outlets.

“We’ve had a few queries to ask if we do take-aways so we thought it would be best to post something on social media,” White said.

In their Facebook post White and her husband John said after going into lockdown level three and only days before celebrating the business' third year anniversary they had no choice but to shut their doors.

“It is with a sore and heavy heart that we officially announce the permanent closure of the Unicorn Cafe and Salon,” they said in their post.

White said even prior to the national lockdown they had done what they could to stay afloat but with mounting debts it was no longer sustainable to continue operating.

The saddest part is not seeing the happy faces of the kids when they come to the cafe,” White said.